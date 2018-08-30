Baltimore Shelter Caring For 10-Week-Old Puppy Who Had His Ears Cruelly Cut Off

Claude just wants to be a normal puppy, but they 10-week-old dog is struggling because of cruel act of animal abuse.

According to a Facebook post from Baltimore Animal Care & Rescue Shelter (BARCS), Claude with found with his ears cruelly and inhumanely cut off in a way that “was done using poor instruments (such as household objects), leaving him with tissue damage, pain and infection.”

This mutilation also left Claude struggling to do the most basic things.

“In the arms of our staff, little Claude whimpers and cries. When he hears an interesting sound, he attempts to tilt his head and move what is left of his ears, but only finds himself in more pain. He’s only 10 weeks old, and just trying to do natural puppy behaviors … but he can’t,” BARCS wrote in their Facebook post about the puppy’s abuse.

Claude ended up in BARCS care after he, several other puppies and two adult dogs (likely the parents to the pups) were seized by Baltimore City Animal Control and brought to the shelter. Animal Control officers found the dogs after receiving a call about the animals. The adult dogs were tied to a tree and the puppies were for sale when the authorities arrived. All of the animals were taken to the safety of BARCS.

Since arriving at the shelter, Claude has undergone emergency surgery to treat his infected wounds. Unfortunately, this surgery caused the puppy to lose more of his ear structure. Even though he has a long road ahead of him, Claude is not giving up and neither is BARCS. The shelter is currently raising money for the puppy’s care.

They are also using this tragic case as an example of why dog owners should never crop their canine’s ears.

“Not only does ear cropping create unnecessary physical pain and discomfort for dogs, but it can also leave animals with lasting trauma,” the shelter wrote. Adding that, “dogs without ears are more at risk for reoccurring ear infections and medical complications throughout their life.”

While BARCS works on healing Claude, Baltimore City Animal Control is working to get justice for the little dog. There is an open investigation. If you are able to provide any further information on this case, please call Detective Fritzges with the BCPD Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101.