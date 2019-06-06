Barbra Streisand Shares Photo of Her Dogs Posing Alongside Grave of Pup They Were Cloned from

Barbra Streisand‘s pooches are honoring their mother.

On Wednesday, the 77-year-old singer shared a photo of her three dogs — Scarlet, Violet and Fanny — at the grave of Streisand’s late pup Samantha, who died in 2017.

Scarlet and Violet are clones of the beloved curly-haired Coton de Tulear Samantha, while Streisand got Fanny from Samantha’s breeder.

“The twins Scarlet and Violet honoring their mom (with cousin Fanny in the center!),” Streisand captioned the post, which features the three pups posing on top of Samantha’s grave.

Streisand revealed in February 2018 that she had cells taken from Samantha’s mouth and stomach before she died, using those samples to make the clones of her pooch.

“It was like losing a child,” the musician told the Associated Press in November 2017 about Samantha’s death. “It was kind of awful.”

Barbra Streisand with dog Samantha KMazur/WireImage

“Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source told PEOPLE in May 2017. “At home in Malibu, he followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”

After Streisand’s revelation that Scarlet and Violet are clones, PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement to Page Six discouraging people from cloning animals, noting that “cloning adds to the homeless-animal population crisis” since other animals remain in shelters.

Last year, the musician defended her decision to clone her dog in an op-ed for the New York Times.

“It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA,” Streisand recalled. “One of the reasons I chose cloning was because I couldn’t find another curly-haired Coton.”