Barbra Streisand Returns Home with Her Dogs — Including 2 Clones — After Devastating Fires

Barbra Streisand and her furry friends — including two canines that are clones of her deceased dog Samantha — are back at home after the devastating California fires.

The legendary entertainer, 76, shared a sweet picture of her dogs Fanny, Scarlet and Violet pressing their faces up against the glass of green double doors as she gave her fans an update about her whereabouts following the fires.

“Fanny, Scarlet and Violet… before we left to go home after the fires,” she posted on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who asked after us on social media. For those of you who experienced loss, you’re in my heart, and holiday donations to those organizations who help.”

As of Sunday, the Camp Fire was contained, ABC News reported. Authorities said that the Woolsey Fire was contained on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Streisand shared that she and her dogs had evacuated her home in Malibu, which she shares with husband James Brolin, 78. “Thank you to my friends for taking us in when we were evacuated,” she wrote alongside a picture of her pups with three other dogs. “So grateful to be safe now with our four-legged girls.”

On Thursday, she posted a snapshot of herself surrounded by the dogs. “Leader of the pack,” she captioned it.

Samantha, a Coton de Tuléar, died at age 14 in 2017 — but before she did, Streisand had cells taken from the dog’s mouth and stomach so that she could clone her, she told Variety in February. The resulting clones, Scarlet and Violet, joined Samantha’s cousin Fanny.

“Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source told PEOPLE in May 2017. “At home in Malibu, he followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”

“It was like losing a child,” Streisand told the Associated Press in November 2017 about Samantha’s death. “It was kind of awful.”

After Streisand’s February revelation that Scarlet and Violet are clones, PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement to Page Six discouraging people from cloning animals, noting that “cloning adds to the homeless-animal population crisis” since other animals remain in shelters.

In March, Streisand wrote an op-ed for The New York Times explaining her decision.

“I was so devastated by the loss of my dear Samantha, after 14 years together, that I just wanted to keep her with me in some way,” Streisand explained. “It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA.”

“You can clone the look of a dog, but you can’t clone the soul,” Streisand added. “Still, every time I look at their faces, I think of my Samantha…and smile.”