Barack Obama Reflects on Late Dog Bo's Legacy: He Was 'a Bond for the Whole Family'

Barack Obama is continuing to mourn the loss of his beloved canine companion, Bo.

While appearing virtually on The Late Late Show Monday, the 59-year-old former president reflected on Bo's legacy at the White House shortly after his death earlier this month.

When asked by host James Corden how Bo's presence affected his time in office, Obama first explained that he made a promise to his two daughters, Malia and Sasha, that they would get a dog whether or not he was elected to serve as president. "So one way Bo changed it was to stop them from harassing me or thinking their dad was a liar," Obama joked.

"The other thing, there's a well-known saying in Washington — if you want a friend, get a dog — well, you know, I got one," he continued. "Because I needed a friend during the presidency who would be nice to me no matter what."

"The third thing, and I think everybody can relate to this, is he ended up being a sort of a bond for the whole family, to give us this fun, furry excuse to go for walks and spend time together and chase after each other ... and so it becomes one of the threads that run through your family and all of the memories that you have with each other," he added.

Bo Credit: Michelle Obama/Instagram

On May 8, Michelle Obama shared the heartbreaking news that Bo had died at 12 years old. The Obamas welcomed Bo into their family in 2009, shortly after Obama's first presidential inauguration. The canine was a gift to the couple's daughters from Senator Ted Kennedy, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

"This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—our dog, Bo—after a battle with cancer," Mrs. Obama, 57, wrote on Instagram at the time. "On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us."

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth," she added. "He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too—helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters."

Mrs. Obama went on to reflect on how she "will always be grateful" that her daughters were able to spend "so much time together" with Bo before his death.

"This past year, with everyone back home during the pandemic, no one was happier than Bo. All his people were under one roof again—just like the day we got him. I will always be grateful that Bo and the girls got to spend so much time together at the end," she wrote.

"As a family, we will miss Bo dearly. But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch," she added. We also know we weren't the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us."

Obama also shared a loving tribute to the family's "true friend and loyal companion" that same day.

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," he wrote. "He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair."

"He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected," Obama added. "We will miss him dearly."

During his late-night guest appearance, Obama also explained how the comments section of his and Mrs. Obama's posts dedicated to Bo differed from that of their other posts, which typically feature "trolls," as Obama referred to them.