Bar-Tailed Godwit Sets Record for Longest Bird Flight Going from Alaska to Australia in 11 Days

The five-month-old fowl, who continuously flew for 8,425 miles from Alaska to southern Australia, beat the record set last year by a different Bar-Tailed Godwit

By
Published on October 27, 2022 05:15 PM
: Bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica), Scolopacidae.
Photo: DeAgostini/Getty

A bar-tailed godwit just broke a world record for marathon bird flight.

According to satellite tag data, the five-month-old fowl flew continuously from Alaska to southern Australia for a total of 13,560 kilometers or a little over 8,425 miles, The Guardian reported.

The record was previously held by an adult male of the same migratory species who completed a 13,000-kilometer — or about 8,100-mile — flight last year, per the outlet.

After taking off from Alaska on Oct. 13, the young flier, who was most likely traveling in a flock, took a route west of Hawaii, The Guardian reported. The new record holder then flew over Kiribati on Oct. 19, continued through the open ocean, and passed over Vanuatu two days later.

The young bar-tailed godwit then took a route east of Sydney and continued on between the east coast of Australia and New Zealand. On Oct. 23, the long-billed wader took a "sharp right" and headed west before finally arriving in southern Australia on Oct. 25, after the non-stop, 11-day-and-one-hour journey.

Sean Dooley, national public affairs manager for BirdLife Australia, told The Guardian that the "most amazing thing" is that juveniles don't migrate with adults, who take off from the Arctic before the younger birds — sometimes up to six weeks earlier.

Dooley also explained to the newspaper that the birds shrink their internal organs to store more fat for long flights — like a record-breaking 8,425-mile journey from Alaska to Australia.

New Zealand-based Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre wrote on social media that the previous marathon flight record had been "blown out of the water by" the new godwit record holder, which the center called a "young upstart," according to The Guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre also told the outlet that it made souvenir tea towels to commemorate the previous record holder and "may now have to have a new set made."

Related Articles
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Close-Up Of Dogs In Bride And Groom On Pink Textile
Dozens of Canine Couples Set to Gather in Bid to Break the Largest Dog Wedding World Record
25 September 2022, Berlin: Athletics: Marathon, Decision(s) Marathon. Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line first at the BMW Berlin Marathon after 2:01:09 hours and thus a world record. On the left is Franziska Giffey (SPD), Berlin's governing mayor.
Eliud Kipchoge Shatters His Own World Record to Win the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09
Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays the ears of his goat Simba
Baby Goat in Pakistan with 21-Inch-Long Ears Wants to Create New Guinness World Record
john cena
John Cena Sets Guinness World Record For Make-A-Wish Foundation for Wishes Granted
Miley Cyrus
Diplo's Plane Door Opens En Route to Texas, Plus More Celebs Who've Shared Their Scary Plane Stories
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
Chicago Teens Attempt World Record by Creating Larger-Than-Life Ukrainian Flag with 5,000 Cereal Boxes
jimmy-carter-1
Jimmy Carter Sets New Record for Longest-Living President as He Turns 98 Years Old
Crop unrecognizable female groomer stroking Border Collie dog before procedure in veterinary clinic
Clear the Shelters 2022 Sets Adoption Record by Helping Over 161,000 Shelter Pets Find Homes
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
100 YEAR OLD RUNNER: MIKE FREMONT
100-Year-Old Runner Holds 4 World Records — and He's Still Lacing Up: 'I'm Having the Best Time of My Life'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week