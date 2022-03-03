15 Young Turtles Released Into Ocean After Successful Recovery at Baltimore's National Aquarium

The National Aquarium started caring for the sea turtles in November after rescuers found the animals cold-stunned off the coast of Massachusetts

Fifteen sea turtle just started their Florida vacation.

According to a press release from Baltimore's National Aquarium, the facility recently released 15 young turtles in the ocean waters around Florida after successfully helping the animals recover.

The turtle — 13 Kemp's ridley and two green sea turtles — arrived at the National Aquarium in November 2021 after rescuers found the creatures stranded and cold-stunned off the coast of Massachusetts.

At the aquarium, the employees treated the 15 turtles for pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, eye lesions, and blood infections — all common side effects for sea turtles exposed to cold temperatures.

Sea turtle release Credit: Courtesy Theresa Keil/National Aquarium

The National Aquarium named the turtles after instruments; "the band" includes Piccolo, Trumpet, Viola, Kazoo, Harp, Xylophone, Fiddle, Maraca, Harmonica, Clarinet, Flute, Castanets, Bongo, Banjo and Cornet.

All 15 rehabbed turtles safely made their way into the surf during their release. Over a dozen more full-healed half-shells joined the Baltimore rescue turtles. The National Aquarium also coordinated the release of 14 turtles rescued and rehabilitated by the New England Aquarium, the New York Marine Rescue Center, and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. Unfortunately, the turtles still have issues to face now that they are free.

"Marine debris continues to be a growing concern for the safety of sea turtles as they migrate along the waters of the east coast," Jennifer Dittmar, the animal rescue director of the National Aquarium, said in a statement.

Sea turtle release Credit: Courtesy Theresa Keil/National Aquarium

Animal lovers are encouraged to avoid single-use plastic and support the "removal of plastic pollution from waterways and wetlands" to help support turtles and other marine life.