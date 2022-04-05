'Sweet' Balding West Highland Terrier Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 400 Days in Shelter

Jay the West Highland terrier arrived at an RSPCA shelter in January 2021 after his owners suddenly fell ill and could no longer care for him

Jay the West Highland terrier is still holding out hope he'll find his forever home, even after spending over 400 days at an RSPCA shelter in Macclesfield, England.

According to a release from the RSPCA, Jay arrived at RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire & Buxton branch in January 2021, after his owners suddenly fell ill and could no longer care for the canine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was well looked after in his previous home and was much-loved. Sadly, however, he's suffered from severe allergies his whole life — a common problem for Westies — and he's now almost completely bald," RSPCA spokesperson Carmen Cole said in a statement.

"We worry that this is what's putting potential adopters off of offering him a new home, but we really hope that there'll be someone out there who can look past his lack of hair and see that he has a whole lot of love to give," she added.

Jay has been waiting 430 days to find that special someone. The lucky pet parents who end up adopting this pooch will get a devoted dog who loves car rides, butt scratches, and snacking on vegetables.

Dog at shelter Credit: RSPCA

Because of his allergies and age, Jay requires a little more care than some rescue dogs. The Westie requires a special diet, eye drops for dry eye, cream and coconut oil for daily skin massage, medication and medicated baths for his allergies, and ear cleaner and steroids to manage his ear infections.

Additionally, Jay would prefer a home with no kids or other pets, where he can get some alone time. His new owners also need to be understanding of the fact that Jay is losing his vision and might need a little help getting around in the future.

"Jay is such a sweet boy; he's a real softie and although he's quirky and knows his own mind, he has us in stitches all the time! He can be really playful and can sometimes be timid, so he needs an owner who will understand his moods!" Cole said of the dog's dream adopter.

"We know it is going to be a struggle to find a home that will tick all of Jay's boxes, and we understand that the cost of his ongoing care may be putting people off," she added. "But we won't give up on Jay; he is a spicy character, who is a cheeky chappie with heaps of charm and who has expensive taste — but being this cute doesn't come cheap! It takes a lot of work to look as good as he does — he deserves the very best."

Dog at shelter Credit: RSPCA

Those interested in bringing Jay home should look at his online profile to ensure they are a match and then contact rehoming@rspca-macclesfield.org.uk. The shelter is looking for local adopters since potential pet parents will need to meet Jay several times to confirm they're a good match.

"He is an absolute sweetheart and will make such a wonderful pet or companion for the right person," Cole said of Jay.