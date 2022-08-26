Bald Eagle Draws Attention in Security Checkpoint at North Carolina Airport: 'He's a Ham'

A bald eagle surprised passengers at a North Carolina airport's security checkpoint on Monday.

Clark — a 19-year-old bald eagle — was traveling through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which required that he be screened by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

"TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I'm sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week," TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell said in a tweet.

"Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," Howell continued. "His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."

Passengers also shared sightings of the bald eagle on social media.

"Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas," Elijah Burke tweeted alongside video of Clark flapping his wings at the security checkpoint.

Clark's trainer Daniel Cone revealed to ABC News that he is used to the attention he gets while traveling with exotic animals.

"Any time you're working with an exotic animal like a bald eagle you're going to draw more attention," Cone, the assistant director of the World Bird Sanctuary, said. "I've traveled with this eagle so many times I don't even think twice about it anymore."

"We don't mind. Clark doesn't mind, certainly," he added. "He's a ham. He eats it up."

Clark was returning home to St. Louis on Southwest Airlines with Cone after welcoming freshmen to High Point University, according to USA Today.

"He flies for High Point University's graduation ceremony, incoming freshmen ceremony, and Veteran's Day ceremony every year. It's a great experience!" Cone told the publication.

High Point also shared their appreciation for Clark following the ceremony on Twitter, writing, "We 💜Clark! He flew over the heads of our largest freshman class this past Sunday at Convocation, our official welcome ceremony for the newest HPU class, symbolizing the beginning of their HPU experience."

According to FAA regulations, each airline can determine what animals are allowed to fly with passengers in the cabin.