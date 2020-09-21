Should dog pants have four leg openings or two? Bagel Bites is letting the people decide once and for all.

Bagel Bites Is Here to Find a Definitive Answer to 'What Should Pants for Dogs Look Like?'

Bagel Bites is attempting to answer one of the internet's biggest animal debates — What should dog pants look like?

Opinions on this important issue are divided into two camps: those that think dog pants should have four openings for all of a pooch's legs, and those who think dog pants should only have two openings for just a canine's back legs.

Bagel Bites has launched a campaign in celebration of National Dog Week (Sept. 20-26) to settle this argument, and, of course, they are taking it to Twitter, the internet's Colosseum for bickering over just about anything.

A Twitter poll on the dog pant conundrum is now live on Bagel Bites' Twitter and will be open for votes — for either four leg openings or two leg openings — through Sept 22.

Once Bagel Bites pizza snacks has the results of the poll, they will release custom dog pants, in the style of the winning response, for sale at the website howdogswearpants.com. Whatever the outcome of the poll, the resulting pants will be available to buy for $19.95, starting at 3 p.m. EST on Sept. 23. The pants will be available on the website while supplies last.

"Bagel Bites pizza snacks have a long history as the unlikely snacking combination that everyone can agree with, "Maya McDonald, brand activations lead at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We’re leveraging the universal appeal of the brand to start a healthy discussion, because no matter what side of the debate you’re on — we’re all winners when dogs are wearing pants."

