Backstreet Boys Meet and Pose with Adoptable Nashville Puppies Named After the Boy Band

The Nashville Humane Association named five of its adoptable puppies — all adorable 9-10-week-old shepherd mix pups — after the members of the Backstreet Boys

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 12:50 PM
Backstreet Boys posing with puppies at the Nashville Humane Society
Photo: Nasvhille Humane Association/Facebook

Adoptable puppies from the Nashville Humane Association had a larger-than-life experience meeting their namesakes: the members of the Backstreet Boys.

On Monday, the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) revealed on Facebook that it recently collaborated with all five Backstreet Boys for a photoshoot featuring a litter of adoptable puppies named after the musical group.

The Tennessee shelter took inspiration from the iconic 1997 Backstreet Boys single "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" to reveal the star-studded photo shoot and adoption information about the puppies.

"That's right everyone! It's time to throw your hands up in the air and wag your tails like you just don't care. Cause have we got some news for you!" NHA wrote on its Facebook page. "Allow us to introduce you to Nashville Humane Association's Backstreet Boys litter WITH THEIR BACKSTREET BOYS NAMESAKE!"

Backstreet Boys posing with puppies at the Nashville Humane Society
Nasvhille Humane Association/Facebook

The five members of the boy band — AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — each had a dog from the NHA's Backstreet Boys litter — described as "adorable 9-10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups" — named after them. A sixth littermate was dubbed Millenium in honor of the band's 1999 studio album of the same name, according to the announcement.

"Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie, and Kevin. Pups + BSB. All Adorable, right? All of us at NHA are still in awe that this introduction happened, and we are so excited to share the news with you!" NHA's announcement continued on Facebook. "Last week, when BSB were in town, these pups were invited to visit them AND HELP them with a special production shoot. As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved!"

Backstreet Boys posing with puppies at the Nashville Humane Society
Nasvhille Humane Association/Facebook

"We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for some adorable 9–10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups!" the animal organization added.

The shelter wrote on Monday that four of the six puppies would be available for adoption starting Tuesday morning. AJ and Howie — the dogs, not the Backstreet Boys members — will be available for adoption later this week, according to the Facebook announcement.

Backstreet Boys posing with puppies at the Nashville Humane Society
Nasvhille Humane Association/Facebook

Backstreet Boys performed in Nashville on Sept. 8 and played Memphis, Tennessee, the following day, according to the band's website.

"If there was ever a moment to have 6 degrees of separation (plus unconditional love) from a Backstreet Boy... Now is your chance!" NHA wrote on social media. "And we're all sure you want it that way. Cause all of these pups promise that they'll never break your heart."

The Nashville Humane Association did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

Related Articles
Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake
Backstreet Boys Reveal How Justin Timberlake Influenced a Track on Their Upcoming Christmas Album
Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Photographer: Sharon Vanorny Hair & Makeup: Neda Stevic/Zenobia Heaven the World's Cutest rescue 2021. Heaven and Jackie Rackers, St Charles, IL, October 6, 2021. Credit: Cynthia Lynn Hair & Makeup: Marie Wood/Zenobia
Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner
‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’
Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album They Say Has Been 'Nearly 30 Years in the Making'
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock (12997966bn) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour at The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022 Backstreet Boys in Concert, DNA World Tour, The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022
Drake Makes Surprise Appearance on Stage at Backstreet Boys Show, Performs 'I Want It That Way'
Katherine Heigl Dog Food Brand
Katherine Heigl Launches a Dog Food Line: 'As Much Healthy Healing Nutrition as Possible'
Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans by Bringing Out Their 'Backstreet Babies' to Perform at Hollywood Bowl
Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans by Bringing Out Their 'Backstreet Babies' to Perform at Hollywood Bowl
aj mclean
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Surprises Fans by Shaving His Signature Beard and Mustache
Backstreet Boys Vegas
The Backstreet Boys Announce Las Vegas Shows Ahead of Their DNA World Tour: 'Vegas Is in Our DNA'
Seattle Mariners Adopt Dog
Seattle Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog from Wash. Animal Rescue: 'A Great Addition to Our Team'
AJ McLean and Nick Carter
AJ McLean Says Nick Carter Could've Been in *NSYNC If He Chose 'Mickey Mouse Club' Over Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys' New Docuseries Gives Fans an Inside Look at the Preparation for Their DNA World Tour
Dog Rescue
'Happy' Puppy Born Without Front Legs Brings 'New Life' to Senior Dog Rescue in Rhode Island
Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay
Wisconsin Dog Found Tied to a Fire Hydrant with a Note and Backpack Gets Adopted: 'Thank You!'
K-9 featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ euthanized
Hero Police Dog, Basis for Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby,' Euthanized Due to 'Untreatable Illness'
Nick Carter
Nick Carter to Host Virtual Holiday Dinner, Sing-Along for Charity: 'Holidays Are a Healing Time'
Janice the dog
9-Year-Old Dog May Have Found a Forever Home After Spending Over 2 Years at Ohio Shelter