Backstreet Boys Meet and Pose with Adoptable Nashville Puppies Named After the Boy Band

Adoptable puppies from the Nashville Humane Association had a larger-than-life experience meeting their namesakes: the members of the Backstreet Boys.

On Monday, the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) revealed on Facebook that it recently collaborated with all five Backstreet Boys for a photoshoot featuring a litter of adoptable puppies named after the musical group.

The Tennessee shelter took inspiration from the iconic 1997 Backstreet Boys single "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" to reveal the star-studded photo shoot and adoption information about the puppies.

"That's right everyone! It's time to throw your hands up in the air and wag your tails like you just don't care. Cause have we got some news for you!" NHA wrote on its Facebook page. "Allow us to introduce you to Nashville Humane Association's Backstreet Boys litter WITH THEIR BACKSTREET BOYS NAMESAKE!"

The five members of the boy band — AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson — each had a dog from the NHA's Backstreet Boys litter — described as "adorable 9-10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups" — named after them. A sixth littermate was dubbed Millenium in honor of the band's 1999 studio album of the same name, according to the announcement.

"Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie, and Kevin. Pups + BSB. All Adorable, right? All of us at NHA are still in awe that this introduction happened, and we are so excited to share the news with you!" NHA's announcement continued on Facebook. "Last week, when BSB were in town, these pups were invited to visit them AND HELP them with a special production shoot. As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved!"

"We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for some adorable 9–10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups!" the animal organization added.

The shelter wrote on Monday that four of the six puppies would be available for adoption starting Tuesday morning. AJ and Howie — the dogs, not the Backstreet Boys members — will be available for adoption later this week, according to the Facebook announcement.

Backstreet Boys performed in Nashville on Sept. 8 and played Memphis, Tennessee, the following day, according to the band's website.

"If there was ever a moment to have 6 degrees of separation (plus unconditional love) from a Backstreet Boy... Now is your chance!" NHA wrote on social media. "And we're all sure you want it that way. Cause all of these pups promise that they'll never break your heart."

