This Self-Cleaning Fish Tank Doubles as a Small Water Garden — and It’s 42% Off 

Whether your kids are begging for a pet or you want to add an easy-to-care-for animal to your home, fish make great companions for those who don't want the responsibility of a dog or cat. The Back to the Roots Water Garden Self-Cleaning Fish Tank is the perfect home for freshwater fish, snails, and water frogs, according to Amazon customers, because the mini ecosystem also grows microgreens on the lid of the tank for a cyclical aquatic environment. It's a best-selling aquarium on Amazon, and it's currently 42 percent off.