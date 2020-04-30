Meet Jagger! The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers Introduce Adorable New Puppy

"This perfectly sums up Quarantine: Face masks, gross facial hair, same clothes every day, oh yeah and A NEW PUPPY!!!" Rodgers joked in an April 29 Instagram post.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are growing their little family!

The Bachelor Nation couple introduced fans to Jagger, their new puppy in a series of April 29 Instagram posts.

They’re already parents to playful German-shorthaired pointer Jackson, whom Fletcher, 29, has had since before her season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

"Well ... don’t think we’ll be saying 'now what?' anytime soon," Fletcher joked in her caption.

It looks like Jackson and his "baby brother" Jagger are bonding already. In the photos, the two pups can be seen relaxing on the grass and taking a nap together.

"This perfectly sums up Quarantine: Face Masks, gross facial hair, same clothes every day, oh yeah and A NEW PUPPY!!!" Rodgers, 31, captioned a silly selfie of him, Fletcher and their dogs.

The pair have been sharing frequent updates on how Jagger’s adjusting to his new home via their Instagram Stories.

In one video, posted by Rodgers, Jagger is curled up in Jackson’s lap while the older pup paws at a ball.

Another video taken by Fletcher shows Jagger crawling on Rodgers’s chest as he lays on the floor and pawing at his dad's face.

"What are you doing cutie? You’re just layin’?" she asks from behind the camera.

Fletcher and Rogers aren’t the only Bachelor Nation alums with a new furry friend, either. On Tuesday, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood shared on Instagram that he has adopted Zooka, a German shepherd/husky/Lab mix that he was previously fostering during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"She's got a great demeanor and she's very loving," Underwood, 28, told PEOPLE. "I have a little bit of extra time on my hands so I can really work with her. She's a great dog."