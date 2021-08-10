Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This No-Pull Dog Harness Is the Secret to Better Walks — and It's $14 Today
If you've got a rather excited pup on your hands, you know very well that a harness is an important requirement for walks. But, not every harness is strong enough to handle just any dog. Well, that was before the BabyLtrl No-Pull Dog Harness. A favorite among pet owners for its durability, this top-rated Amazon dog harness is designed with a locking system to keep your dog secure and discourage them from pulling.
Taking a deeper dive into the harness' construction, it features two metal D-rings on the front and back to stabilize your pup and enforce a more relaxed stride during walks. Additionally, the harness has adjustable straps that are secured in place with two quick-snap buckles, which each have a lock to really make sure that your dog doesn't snake out. Other key features include its grab handle for easy control and training, and its reflective and breathable fabric. Pet owners have their choice of 12 colors and four sizes (S to XL). And in fact, you can score the large size on sale right now for 29 percent off, plus an additional five percent when you use a special coupon.
Buy It! BabyLtrl No-Pull Dog Harness, $14.20 with coupon (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
The BabyLtrl No-Pull Dog Harness currently has more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, plus 4,447 perfect reviews calling it the ″best harness on the market,″ with shoppers raving that their furry friends ″never once″ complained about wearing it. Many were impressed to see how effective it was at correcting their dog's behavior while on walks, too — even for dogs that have a history of disliking harnesses.
"Works perfect for a big guy that pulls all the time," one reviewer wrote. "He still pulls a little, but it's not a one-armed workout anymore. My dog instantly recognized that it pulls him to the side if he pulls too hard. He is so excited for me to put it on and bows his head."
Owners also noted that the harness fits comfortably on pups without rubbing against their skin, constricting them, or interfering with their collar. "My boy is 60 pounds of muscle and when out on a walk, if he doesn't want to go somewhere, it can be a struggle," shared another Amazon customer. "This harness is well-made, very adjustable, and comfortable for the dog. I like that you can adjust the tightness around the neck and around the waist on both sides."
Not only is it great for training, but several shoppers said it's one of the only no-pull harnesses that is strong enough to withstand chewing. "Longest-running harness in our home," one pit bull owner began. "Some I purchased never even made it to getting tried on before they were destroyed. However this one, after making the adjustments to get the fit right with the easy snap buckles and the wonderful on/off lock feature, [my dog] couldn't wait to put it back on and go outside."
Take the strain out of walking your dog and grab the BabyLtrl No-Pull Dog Harness on Amazon today.