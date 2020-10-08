Adorable Baby Zebra Surprises Disney's Animal Kingdom by Arriving Overnight

The new Disney + show, Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, takes viewers up close to one of the Animal Kingdom's newest arrivals

In the past five years, Disney's Animal Kingdom has welcomed over 1,000 animal babies. Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, the new Disney+ show narrated by Josh Gad, takes viewers behind the scenes of the park to meet a few of these amazing arrivals up close.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek of Friday's new episode of Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, which features the birth of a Hartmann’s mountain zebra baby. In the clip, the calf surprises keepers by arriving overnight and is already up on his hooves when the cameras appear. According to his caretaker, the 65-pound zebra is happy and healthy, and perhaps a bit big-headed. Mom Prima is also doing well following the birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This yet-to-be-named new arrival is just one of the adorable stars of Friday's new episode, which also includes a rescued manatee that needs a crane to go to the doctor, and a newly coupled babirusa pig pair.

Image zoom Charlene Guilliams/Disney

Even when the cameras aren't rolling, Disney's Animal Kingdom is still gaining new residents. The park recently welcomed a female baby giraffe behind the scenes. Like the zebra calf, the "strong and feisty" baby giraffe was born healthy and was on her hooves a short time after birth.