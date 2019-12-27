Meet Baby Yoda Cat! Rescue Feline That Looks Like Baby Yoda Will Soon Be Up for Adoption

Image zoom Joy the cat, Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda is up for adoption in North Carolina!

Well, not exactly — but an adorable rescue cat that looks a lot like the green alien in Disney+’s The Mandalorian is currently recovering from injuries and will be up for adoption once she heals.

The Human Society of Rowan County, North Carolina, said on Facebook Friday that the stray cat, named Joy, was found in Kannapolis earlier this month and brought to a veterinarian for treatment for a “wound around her neck and an upper respiratory infection.”

The Humane Society noted that “many on social media” have dubbed little Joy as “Yoda Cat because some see a striking resemblance to Yoda from Star Wars” as Joy’s ears go out to either side, just like Yoda’s ears, and her large eyes and tiny nose help accentuate the adorable resemblance.

However, Joy won’t be available to adopt until she has recovered from her injuries, and the rescue organization is asking anyone who wants to help the feline to donate towards the cost of her medical treatment.

“She has a long road of recovery ahead of her,” the Humane Society said. “Joy will not be available for adoption for some time. If you wish to donate toward her medical bills, we welcome any assistance. Any amount above what is needed for Joy’s medical needs will go to help other injured strays like her.”

A Humane Society board member told CNN that Joy is “still having a few symptoms, but she’s being taken care of by the vets. It’s going to take a while for her to heal.”

“She’s very cuddly, she’s very affectionate, and she’s very sweet,” Nancy Rominger, who is a board member at the humane society, told the outlet. “Her experiences have not made her into an attack cat. She seems to like people and loves being in laps. She’s going to make someone a very nice pet.”