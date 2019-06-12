Baby Snow Leopard Babs of the Toledo Zoo Is 2.5 Pounds of Fierceness

Snow leopard cub Babochka, which means butterfly in Russian, is expected to make her public debut at the Toledo Zoo in the fall

By Kelli Bender
June 12, 2019 05:15 PM
Toledo Zoo

Her name is Babs! Hear her roar!

This ferocious little cutie was born at the Toledo Zoo on May 25. Babochka (better known as Babs) the baby snow leopard came into the world weighing 2.5 pounds and measuring 13 inches in length.

She is tiny now, but this cub already has a big cat attitude. Babs was born to parents Greta and Shishir and is doing well adjusting to the world.

The cub was given the name Babochka, which means butterfly in Russian, by her keepers because her ears flutter like a butterfly’s wings whenever she nurses, according to the Toledo Zoo’s Facebook.

Toledo Zoo

While animal lovers can enjoy photos of Babs right now, they won’t be able to officially meet the cub for a few months.

The zoo expects that Babs will make her public debut in the fall.

