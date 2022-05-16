A baby Hoffman’s two-toed sloth born at Florida's St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in February recently met their father Teddy and gave him a sniff

Florida Zoo Baby Sloth Meets Dad for the First Time in Adorable Moment Caught on Video

A sloth family at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park has reunited!

In an adorable video posted to the Florida zoo's YouTube page on May 10, the mother Hoffman's two-toed sloth, named Grizzy, crawls towards her mate, Teddy, with their baby holding onto her stomach. This is when father Teddy meets his baby for the first time. Before this introduction, Grizzly and the newborn were resting and bonding in the zoo's maternity ward to help imitate a sloth's natural postpartum routine.

In the clip, Teddy hangs from a tree when Grizzly and their new baby approach. The baby is nestled safely under its mother as they make their way through the tree. Once the mother and baby reach Teddy, the little sloth leans over and sniffs its father.

In a video posted on March 24 to the zoo's Facebook page, a bird and mammal curator explained how Hoffman's two-toed sloths tend to their newborns.

According to the clip, wild sloth moms will "kick the dad out" and continue to take care of the offspring alone. The zoo employee added that Teddy and Grizzly are a unique couple in that they live together.

"But since that is how they've elected to, we felt it was really important to keep them here that way," the zoo curator said. "Mom and baby need time to bond together and Teddy, very smartly, decided to give them some space."

Grizzly gave birth to the baby sloth in February, so she had several months alone with her newborn before reuniting with Teddy.