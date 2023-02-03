Baby Sloth Born at Denver Zoo — Watch the Adorable Newborn Animal Snuggle up to Mom!

New baby sloth alert!

On Feb. 2, the Denver Zoo announced the arrival of a new Linne's two-toed sloth. The baby sloth was born on Jan. 26 to parents Charlotte and Elliot.

The Colorado zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, which included an adorable video of the baby sloth acclimating to life at the zoo. In the clip, the little one snuggles with mom, sniffs at interesting smells, peeks its head out to explore, and gets nibbles from a caretaker.

"This healthy birth is a conservation win for the slow-moving species," the Denver Zoo wrote on social media about the sloth's arrival, thanking Tropical Discovery animal care and veterinary medicine teams for their specialized care.

The post continued, "A recent neonate exam confirmed that Charlotte and her adorable new baby continue to thrive in their Tropical Discovery home and that this little one is strong, healthy, and nursing like a pro."

While the baby does not have a name yet, those interested in helping choose a moniker will have the chance to offer suggestions, according to Denver Zoo's Facebook page.

The newborn sloth's sex is unconfirmed; the Denver Zoo is awaiting DNA test results.

Visitors can visit Charlotte and her baby in their treetop habitat at the Denver Zoo.

Baby two-toed sloth born at Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo/Facebook

According to the Denver Zoo, "sloth babies usually cling to their mothers for six months and may continue nursing up to a year."

Last month, a two-toed sloth was born on New Year's Day at the London Zoo.

Before sixteen-year-old mom Marilyn gave birth, she was closely monitored with regular ultrasounds during her 10-11 month pregnancy, the U.K. zoo said in a press release.

Because of a sloth's long gestation, the nocturnal mammals native to South America are well-developed at birth, so they can eat food and hold on tight to their mother shortly after entering the world.

"We were delighted to finally spot a tiny baby exactly where it should be, clinging onto Marilyn's tummy, as she curled up in her favorite tree," sloth keeper Veronica Heldt said of the first time the zoo spotted the baby animal.