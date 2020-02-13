Malnourished Baby Seal Named Pippi Longstocking Rescued and on the Road to Recovery

Image zoom

Pippi Longstocking doesn’t have wild pigtails, but she does have a set a flippers that need a little extra love.

The gray seal pup, likely just a month old, was rescued from the waters near Dewey Beach, Delaware. The National Aquarium‘s Animal Rescue Team and the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) worked together to save the baby seal, who was found dehydrated, malnourished and with an infected flipper.

Pippi was safely moved from the ocean waters to the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center. Here, she is receiving fluids to aid with rehydration and anti-inflammatory medication and antibiotics to fight off her infection.

Image zoom

RELATED: Five Baby Otters Get Their Tiny Toes Wet, Enjoy First Swimming Lesson at Chester Zoo

Her rescuers believe the pup is only around a month old because she has yet to lose all of her baby fur, which young seals start to shed when they are 3-4 weeks of age.

Image zoom

Image zoom Mark Moody/National Aquarium

No longer alone and suffering, Pippi is making great strides in her recovery

RELATED: California Firefighters Rescue the Sleepiest Baby Seal After He Is Found in a Parking Structure

Pippi is just one of many stranded animals the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team will help this year. This group responds to marine mammal and sea turtle strandings, usually along Maryland’s 3,000+ miles of coast, and works to rescue, rehabilitate and release all the animals that come into their care.