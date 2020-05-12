Tensing, a greater one-horned rhino calf, gave birth to Joona in February and recently introduced the calf to her outdoor habitat at the Denver Zoo

Baby Rhino Happily Runs Circles Around Her Mom at the Denver Zoo

It was an eventful Mother's Day weekend for Tensing the rhino mom and her new daughter Joona.

And the excitement hasn't stopped! Recently introduced to her outdoor habitat at the Denver Zoo, Joona is burning her child-like energy by running literal circles around her mom, taking mud baths, and indulging in snacks.

The greater one-horned rhino calf was born on February 22, weighing around 150 pounds. The little rhino is becoming larger by the day, Joona currently weighs a healthy 300 pounds, and she still has plenty of growth ahead of her.

After spending several months bonding with mom behind the scenes, Joona and Tensing were recently released into the main outdoor yards of their habitat in Toyota Elephant Passage at Denver Zoo.

As the video clip above shows, the mother and daughter duo are loving their outdoor time together. Joona is still nursing, but has recently started teething and can be spotted chewing on hay.