Baby Puffin Named Macaroni Hatches at National Aquarium, Will Join Siblings Ravioli and Gnocchi

The new hatchling is from a line of National Aquarium puffins named after pastas

By Kelli Bender
September 24, 2019 01:44 PM
The National Aquarium

First, Olive Garden introduced the Never Ending Pasta Pass, and now the National Aquarium in Baltimore has a parade of pasta puffins.

The aquarium recently welcomed Macaroni the puffin. The baby bird is the 16th puffin chick to successfully hatch at the facility’s Sea Cliffs exhibit since 2016.

The newly hatched Macaroni will remain in their burrow for the next 40 days, accepting food and care from their parents. Once Macaroni fledges — develops their full feathers, including waterproofing —  they will be ready to explore their exhibit.

The National Aquarium

Part of this exploration will include Macaroni meeting siblings Gnocchi and Ravioli from their parents’ previous breeding seasons.

The National Aquarium names their puffins according to lineage, picking themes for each family line to make identifying the birds easier. Macaroni, as the hatchling’s name reveals, is from the pasta-themed family line.

