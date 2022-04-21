"It was totally up to Hettie where she gave birth, and she decided to leave her cozy indoor dens and share the wonders of porcupine childbirth with our excited visitors," a London zookeeper said

Zoo Porcupine Shares 'the Wonders of Porcupine Childbirth' By Giving Birth in Front of Guests

Porcupette Hershey was born for the spotlight!

On Friday, March 25, the baby cape porcupine entered the world and delighted visitors at the ZSL London Zoo when mom Hettie gave birth in front of guests.

"It was totally up to Hettie where she gave birth, and this time — her second baby in seven months — she decided to leave her cozy indoor dens and share the wonders of porcupine childbirth with our excited visitors," zookeeper Veronica Heldt said in a statement about the moment.

As spectators gathered to watch the event, zoo staffers were there to encourage excitement and answer questions.

"We answered a lot of not-so-subtle questions about porcupine quills — they're soft at birth before quickly hardening, so Hettie's labor was not as painful as some watching mothers were imagining," Heldt said.

Born to parents Hettie and Henning, the newborn was later named Hershey by the staff.

The London Zoo sent out photos of its new porcupette in a recent release, where Hedlt explained the meaning behind Hershey's name.

"We've named the little one Hershey; all the porcupines in the family have names starting with the letter 'H' — Hershey joins Hettie, Henning, and seven-month-old sibling Herbie," she said.

porcupine Credit: Courtesy ZSL London Zoo

Heldt also shared that the newborn is receiving plenty of love from the family.

"The whole family has spent the last month doting on the new arrival, which has made it tricky to get a clear picture of the little one on its own — but we were pleased to finally get these snaps this week, while Hettie and Hershey enjoyed some precious mother/baby time," she added.

Keepers will discover the sex of the youngster after the baby's first health check by sending one of the animal's quills for DNA testing.

Cape porcupines are native to central and southern Africa and are the largest porcupine species, weighing up to 33 lbs when fully grown, compared to a tiny 12 ounces at birth.

Litters are usually born between August and March, and gestation takes approximately three months, per the New England Zoo. Female porcupines can give birth once or twice a year, and their litter can range from one to four, the average being two.

The species is primarily a plant-eater, mainly feeding on roots, bulbs, tubers, and bark. Occasionally, the animals will gnaw on old carcasses and bones to get calcium and to wear down their teeth.