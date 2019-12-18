Baby Orangutan to Return to Wild After Being Found Drugged in Smuggler's Luggage in March

Image zoom Bon Bon Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP via Getty

The young orangutan found drugged in a smuggler’s luggage at a Bali airport earlier this year is set to return to the wild.

In March, authorities searched a Russian man’s luggage at an international airport on the Indonesian island, where they found a 2-year-old orangutan stashed inside a rattan basket. Two geckos and five lizards were also found in the luggage.

The animal trafficker, who was sentenced in July to one year in prison, was attempting to take the endangered species to Russia, according to AFP. Earlier this week, the wildlife authorities who were caring for the ape — and who gave him the name Bon Bon — announced that he will be traveling to a conservation center in Sumatra, the animal’s homeland.

“I actually want Bon Bon to stay here so that I can still take care of him,” Ketut Diandika, the orangutan’s caretaker, told AFP of saying goodbye to the animal.

According to the New York Times, Andrei Zhestkov, the man who attempted to smuggle Bon Bon, told authorities that he paid $3,000 for the animal on the island of Java after he claimed a friend told him he could keep it as a pet.

The outlet also reported that Zhestkov used allergy pills to make Bon Bon unconscious for the trip.

The tree-climbing apes are found on the Southeast Asian islands of Borneo and Sumatra, and, according to the World Wildlife Foundation, the two species of orangutans are seriously endangered with an estimated 41,000 Bornean orangutans in the wild and 7,500 Sumatrans.

Aside from deforestation encroaching on their habitats, young orangutans are often targeted by the illegal pet trade, according the WWF — and their mothers are frequently killed when the underground poachers take the infants.