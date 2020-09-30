Baby Okapi Born at London Zoo Takes 'First Wobbly Steps Minutes' After Birth

Ede the okapi was born on September 21 after its mother's 16-month-long pregnancy.

The ZSL London Zoo has welcomed a new baby okapi!

The new animal, named Ede by zookeepers, was born on September 21 after its mother, Oni the okapi, went into labor the previous evening, according to a news release.

"After spotting that Oni was in labor, dedicated keepers kept a watchful eye overnight on CCTV — rejoicing when tiny hooves and stripy legs began to emerge following a 12-hour vigil," the release said. "The wide-eyed calf took its first wobbly steps minutes later and was tottering around confidently soon after."

"Like all okapis, Oni had a long pregnancy — close to 16 months — so we’ve been excitedly waiting for Ede for a long time," ZSL okapi keeper Gemma Metcalf said.

She added that Oni is excelling "at being a brilliant mum."

"Her lockdown pregnancy posed some logistical challenges for our team, but despite the Zoo being closed we remained by her side to make sure she had the highest standard of care throughout her third trimester — we’re delighted that both mother and baby are now doing so well," Metcalf said.

Okapis are the only living relative of the giraffe and are found in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ede’s birth marks an exciting moment for both the zoo and the species as a whole, as okapis are classified as endangered by the IUCN due to habitat loss and hunting.