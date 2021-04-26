Baby Dwarf Antelope Born at Florida Zoo: 'Good Things Come in Tiny Packages'

Although he doesn't have a name yet, the Brevard Zoo's veterinary staff has determined that the klipspringer antelope calf appears "to be in good health and nursing well"

This newborn animal is a pint-sized cutie!

Florida's Brevard Zoo announced on Friday that they had a new addition to their animal kingdom: a klipspringer calf, who was born weighing only 27.5 ounces.

The zoo's newest baby was born around 6:30 p.m. on April 15 to mom Deborah, 4, and dad Ajabu, 6. "Good things come in tiny packages," the zoo wrote on Facebook alongside a video of the adorable baby animal.

Although known for their small size, klipspringers — a type of dwarf antelope — are typically born weighing around 35.2 ounces, according to the San Diego Zoo. As adults, they can weigh between 18 and 40 lbs.

During a neonatal exam following the newborn's arrival, the Brevard Zoo's veterinary staff found that the calf "appeared to be in good health and nursing well."

Although the newborn doesn't have a name just yet, zoo officials have determined the calf is a male. Before making his zoo debut in the coming weeks, he will spend some time bonding with his mom behind the scenes.

To date, he is the ninth klipspringer to be born at the zoo.

In the wild, klipspringers can be found in sub-Saharan Africa, living in rocky areas.

During their first 2 to 3 months, baby klipspringers are hidden away in the rocks, likely to keep them safe from any nearby predators, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The species are also known for being light — and nimble — on their feet and can "jump onto a landing pad the size of a silver dollar."