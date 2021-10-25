At the time of her death, Baby Jane was a total age of 23 years, 7 months, and 9 days old

Baby Jane, the Oldest Pet Pig to Ever Be Kept in Captivity, Dies at 23: 'Heartbroken'

On Thursday, Guinness World Records announced that Baby Jane — the oldest pig ever to be kept in captivity — died. She was 23.

According to the world record keeper, the animal died last month on Sept. 10 in Mundelein, Illinois. At the time of her death, Baby Jane was a total age of 23 years, 7 months, and 9 days old.

Baby Jane's owners, Patrick Cunningham and Stan Coffman, are "heartbroken" over the pig's loss, Guinness World Records said, "but are grateful for the time they had with their remarkable family pet."

The couple, who share sons Justin, 12, and Marchese, 11, are also the proud owners of another pet pig, a 17-year-old named Lucy.

Over the years before Baby Jane's death, the couple included the pig in many aspects of their lives, such as featuring her in a drag show opposite drag queen Mary Ann Brandt and taking her on trips around the country in an RV. (Baby Jane's favorite place, according to Guinness World Records, was Key West, Florida, as she "loved the beach.")

Described as being "extremely affectionate and empathetic," Baby Jane loved to sleep in blankets and could most times be found hanging out in Patrick and Stan's bed or chilling on the couch, Guinness World Records said.

When Patrick and Stan realized how old their pet was compared to other pigs, they applied for the record for oldest pig in captivity ever, an achievement that Guinness World Records noted was verified earlier this year in April.

With Baby Jane's impressive record, Patrick and Stan said that it inspired them to educate others about owning pet pigs, and to inform people that there are no such things as "micro" or "teacup" versions of the animal, as they will eventually grow to become full-sized.