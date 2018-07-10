WATCH: 10-Week-Old Baby Gorilla Takes His First Steps, Makes Uncertainty Look Adorable

Somewhere on VHS, or a flash drive, or “the cloud,” your parents have footage similar to this: a bold, curious baby trying to defy gravity.

Moke the baby gorilla, who is just 10 weeks old, recently took his first stab at walking. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo resident is a western lowland gorilla, and a bold one at that.

Melba Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo

While he doesn’t have his stride down pat just yet, the precious primate’s wobbly efforts are impressive and adorable.

Melba Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo

According to the zoo, mom Calaya is keeping a close eye on Moke’s progress. Since the baby gorilla can’t get too far, Mom isn’t too worried yet. And when Moke does stray out of his comfort zone, Mom is quick to pick him up and bring him close once again.

Melba Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo

Everyone in the adult gorilla troop is adjusting well to the new arrival, even showing interest in meeting the baby and getting some one-on-one time with him.

Melba Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo

But most of time Moke stays close to mom, often hitching a ride on her arm, though that is sure to change as Moke’s legs and walk get stronger.