A male western lowland gorilla was born at Cleveland Metroparks for the first time in the zoo's 139-year history on Oct. 26

Baby Gorilla Born at Cleveland Zoo for the First Time in Park's History: 'We're Thrilled'

CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO ANNOUNCES FIRST BIRTH OF A GORILLA IN ITS 139-YEAR HISTORY

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a baby gorilla — the first in the Ohio facility's 139-year history.

On Wednesday, the zoo revealed in a press release that a male western lowland gorilla was born on Oct. 26 to mom Nneka, 23, and dad Mokolo, 34. The newborn remains unnamed. However, the public will get the opportunity to share suggestions for the baby gorilla's name soon.

In a social media announcement, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared sweet photos and a video of the newborn getting comfortable with his family. "IT'S A BOY! 😍🦍 #FutureForWildlife," the facility tweeted.

CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO ANNOUNCES FIRST BIRTH OF A GORILLA IN ITS 139-YEAR HISTORY Credit: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The zoo's staff revealed that after Nneka showed a lack of maternal care, the baby gorilla was taken in instinctively by the troop's eldest female Fredrika, known as Freddy — who previously raised four infants.

"We're thrilled to announce the birth of this gorilla, the first in our history, as we also look ahead towards the future at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo," said CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a statement. "Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been an international leader in gorilla research, care, and management and our newly announced multi-year partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage will bring new engagement and other exciting opportunities to our zoo as well as all of Cleveland Metroparks."

The zoo added in their release that the facility's animal care team is bottle-feeding the baby. The gorillas' caretakers facilitate cooperative participation with the other gorillas while feeding the infant through a protective barrier — a technique that staff said will help the baby develop appropriately among his gorilla family at all times.

Over the next six months, the newborn will remain in close contact with Freddy as he grows.

According to the zoo, guests will be able to see the newborn and entire gorilla troop at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.