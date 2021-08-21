Rescuers from the Arizona Humane Society found the goat and grabbed him by the horns so he wouldn't be able to move further down the irrigation system

Baby Goat Rescued from 250-Foot Irrigation Pipe in Arizona: 'We Just Kind of Went by Faith'

A baby goat who was trapped underground in a 250-foot irrigation pipe is safely back on land following a two-day rescue by the Arizona Humane Society.

Rescuers from the Arizona Humane Society were first notified of the 8-month-old billy's predicament on Tuesday when they received a call from a homeowner in Phoenix, who reported hearing the animal's cries below the earth's surface after a storm had rolled through the area.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers discovered that the goat had fallen into a 250-foot irrigation pipe, but had trouble determining the exact location where he was stuck. The rescue was temporary put on hold after two hours, when emergency animal technicians determined that they needed a snake camera in order to properly find the goat.

Andy Gallo, Gracie Watts and Savana Wilcox of the Arizona Humane Society returned the following morning and attached the snake camera to 100 feet of PVC piping in order to reach further into the irrigation system, but still struggled with locating the buckling.

Determined to find the creature, the rescuers instead began digging between two properties.

"We could not lay eyes on the goat at all, we never saw him before we started chipping away," Watts recalled. "We just kind of went by faith as to where we thought he was."

goat saved from pipe Credit: Arizona Humane Society

As luck would have it, the goat was trapped five feet from where they broke ground.

Gallo managed to reach his hand into the concrete pipe and got the goat to shimmy down towards another hole, where the animal's owner was able to grab him by the horns so he wouldn't be able to move further down the irrigation system.

The goat was pulled out of the pipe around 1 p.m. Wednesday, just as the skies opened up in a torrential downpour.