Lonely Baby Fox Found 'Crying' in Virginia Garden Rescued and Reunited with Mom

The tiny fox was found in a homeowner's garden "crying for his mother," the Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared in a Tuesday post on Facebook and Instagram

A baby fox has been reunited with its mother after being found in a garden.

In a Tuesday post on their Instagram and Facebook pages, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia revealed that "a local homeowner heard a tiny cry coming from their garden and discovered this baby fox, alone and crying for his mother" on Monday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They called us right away!" the post continued.

Once two rescue representatives arrived at the home, they noticed that the cub "thankfully" was "alert" and "hydrated," with "a full belly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baby Fox found in backyard Image zoom Rescued baby fox | Credit: Animal Welfare League of Arlington

The representatives — named Sgt. Ballena and Officer Elpers — placed the pup into a basket "so he couldn't climb out and wander off, but the mother would be able to easily get him out," since they suspected the baby's mom "was very likely somewhere nearby."

Then, the rescuers "placed him in a safe spot in the garden," hoping that the mother would return to fetch him.

"The homeowner kept an eye on him the rest of the day, and we are happy to report that by the next morning, the mother had safely retrieved her baby!" the post concluded, alongside two photos of the adorable animal.

RELATED VIDEO: Second Chance for a Baby Fox

As of Thursday afternoon, the heartwarming post has racked up more than 1,100 reactions on Facebook and 2,000 likes on Instagram.

"Yay!! Good job homeowner and animal welfare officers!! You were the perfect team!!!" one comment on Facebook read.