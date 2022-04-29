Abandoned Baby Fox Rescued in Texas After Animal Lover Mistakes Kit for a 'Helpless' Puppy

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services rescued the baby grey fox, who likely got separated from its mom, and transported the kit to a wildlife rehabber

This adorable grey fox kit was mistaken for a puppy!

According to a Thursday Facebook post from San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS), a woman — referred to as "Ms. R" — contacted the Texas ACS about a "helpless, abandoned puppy" on April 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The lost (and very cute!) pup turned out to be a grey fox kit," The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services shared.

ACS Officers realized the case of mistaken identity when they checked on the "puppy." The newborn fox kit — which ACS officers named Vuplix, after the fox-like Pokémon — likely got separated from its family when its mother was moving her litter.

"Most native wildlife will have their young in early spring to early fall, during which time they are very dependent on mom. Chances are Vulpix, the grey kit, must have somehow separated from the litter when mom was moving them to another safe location," the animal shelter added in the Facebook post.

Fox being mistaken as a dog Credit: City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook

ACS officers took Vulpix to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc., where the baby animal will stay until it is strong enough to be released back into the wild.

On Facebook, commenters praised the woman who found the fox and The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Fox being mistaken as a dog Credit: City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook

"That's so cute and wonderful news!! Thank you to the person that found it and for you guys to step it. Sometimes God's creatures need a little help. Thank you!! You guys ROCK!" wrote one user.

The animal shelter concluded its post about Vulpix's rescue with advice to animal lovers.