The Cincinnati Zoo, which temporarily closed on March 15, will begin opening its doors on June 10

First Flamingo of the Season Hatches at Cincinnati Zoo, Just in Time for Its Reopening!

The Cincinnati Zoo has some big news to celebrate!

The exciting news was shared on Thursday, alongside an adorable video of the newborn — whose feathers have yet to take on the species’ distinctive bright pink hue, a result of their unique diet — sticking close to its mama while surrounded by the rest of the flock.

"There are several more eggs so we expect more chicks over the next few days and weeks," the zoo explained on Facebook, before going on to explain a distinctive feature of the baby chick. "The small white dot on the end of the chicks beak is called the egg tooth. It helps the baby break out of their shell."

The zoo, which has been closed since March 15, will begin opening its doors on June 10 — with extra precautions when it comes to the safety of their guests.

"We’re thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back," Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a press release "They have missed this place, and we have missed them. Fiona [the hippo] is ready to greet her adoring fans!"

In phase one of their reopening, visitor capacity will be reduced by 50-75 percent, and all guests will need to make a reservation ahead of time. During the first week, only members who have made reservations will be able to visit, after which there will be a limited number of general admission tickets available to reserve online.

Reservation confirmations will include specific arrival times, as well as directions for where to park and enter.

For the time being, only outdoor exhibits will be open to the public.

"It might be a while before visitors can see reptiles, insects, manatees and other animals in indoor habitats, but there’s still plenty to see and do here while walking around the grounds," Maynard added.