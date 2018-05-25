Cute, Clingy Baby Elephant Has Decided This Tourist Is Its New Best Friend

Kelli Bender
May 25, 2018 12:34 PM

While elephants are the ones known for their memories, it’s likely that American tourist Jane Hight McMurry won’t forget this moment soon.

According to Newsflare, McMurry recently visited Thailand on vacation and got to know several elephants while traveling through the northern jungle of the country.

One of those elephants didn’t want to see her go.

A baby pachyderm, belonging a mother elephant McMurry met earlier, latched on to woman and didn’t seem too interested in letting up.

Footage from the adorable moment shows that baby elephant acting like a cat, seeking out cuddles before launching itself into McMurry’s lap.

Looks like someone has a pen pal for life!

 

