Baby Chimp, Named After Jane Goodall, Born at Zoo on World Chimpanzee Day

In maybe the most adorable ape thing ever, a baby chimpanzee was born at Michigan’s Detroit Zoo on the first-ever World Chimpanzee Day.

In the early hours of July 14, the first World Chimpanzee Day, baby Jane arrived behind the scenes at Detroit Zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee exhibit. Staff decided on the name Jane as a tribute to iconic chimpanzee advocate Dr. Jane Goodall.

World Chimpanzee Day is a tribute to Dr. Goodall, too. The date, July 14, is to recognize the day in 1960 when the famous primatologist and anthropologist first traveled to what is now Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania to study the social interactions of wild chimpanzees.

“For nearly six decades, Dr. Jane Goodall has been a passionate advocate for chimpanzees, and we are honored to name this little one after her on the auspicious occasion of the first World Chimpanzee Day,” Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS), said in a statement. “We cannot think of a better way to recognize Dr. Goodall’s important work and bring awareness to the conservation of chimpanzees in the wild and their well-being in human care.”

Jane the baby chimp was born to mom Abby, 35, and dad Imara, 22. The 4-lb. newborn and Abby are bonding well behind the scenes.

“Even though it has been 24 years since the birth of Abby’s daughter, Chiana, mom clearly has not lost her excellent parenting skills,” Carter said.

Jane will stay behind closed doors for the next few weeks before making her public debut at Detroit Zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee, where she will live with 14 other primates.