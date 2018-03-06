WATCH: Adorable Baby Bunny Rescued from a Storm at Dublin Airport

*This article first appeared on Travel & Leisure.

As Storm Emma whips across the U.K., Dublin Airport has been sharing updates with plenty of footage of strong winds and blizzard conditions. But not only is the storm affecting flights, airport workers, and travelers — it’s also leaving a mark on the local wildlife.

A tiny baby hare was spotted by a K-9 team Saturday at Dublin Airport, hopping around the snow and looking for shelter. Luckily, one of the airport workers was able to scoop it up and carry it to safety.

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast #Snow #BabyRabbit pic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018

The airport shared a video of the worker’s encounter with the sweet little animal on its official Twitter account.

Once it was inside, the baby hare was given heat and food. She was discovered to be a female of less than one year old and was nicknamed Emma, for the storm she was found in.

Hareport Latest – Emma the baby hare is thriving. Here she is enjoying her first feed after being rescued @DublinAirport. We'll release her back into the wild as soon as she's ready. #HareEmma #DublinHareport pic.twitter.com/Xj7QWfBbaT — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

The worker who rescued her volunteered to bring Emma home to rehabilitate her until she can be released back into the wild. The worker’s family is having plenty of fun sharing pictures of Emma on their social media accounts.

@DublinAirport UPDATE: After dad rescuing the hare, we have her at home in safe hands and called her EMMA ❄️ hopefully she’s a little fighter & will strengthen so we can release her back into the wild- her home✨

Follow my Instagram : leahmccaheymakeup for updates on Emma pic.twitter.com/H2kHPLh9Sx — L.McC (@mccaheyleahhxo) March 3, 2018

And it looks like Emma is having a good time with the family’s pets, too.

Hareport update: rescued hare Emma safe, warm and well this morning with Lou, one half of the K9 team who found her. #HareEmma pic.twitter.com/yBq1irvX8B — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018

On Monday, the airport updated fans once more on Emma’s progress

“Hareport News: In response to the many queries we’ve received, hare Emma continues to thrive. Specialist advice has been received on her care & she’s gaining weight. She’s blissfully unaware of her global fame.”

Good luck, bunny!