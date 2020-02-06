Newborn Baby Black Bears Found in Cardboard Box on North Carolina Doorstep

Image zoom Courtesy Camden County Sheriff´s Office

A Camden, North Carolina man came home from a quick grocery trip to a shocking special delivery.

According to WTKR, Cornelius Williams returned from a 10-minute shopping trip to find a cardboard box sitting on his doorstep.

Williams peered into the package and found two small animals that he thought might be puppies. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE, they received a call from the man shortly after he discovered the box on Jan. 28.

Deputies went to Williams’ home and soon determined that the animals were baby black bear cubs, not puppies. Authorities don’t yet know who placed the cubs on the man’s doorstep or where the little animals came from.

Officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission were called in to safely move the cubs and take them to receive medical care. The bear cubs were taken to the North Carolina Zoo, reports WTKR, where they are currently being care for by animal experts.

The bear cubs are likely around a month old, since the animals were discovered with their eyes still closed. According to the North American Bear Center, young black bears open their eyes somewhere between 4 to 6 weeks of age.

The sheriff’s office told PEOPLE that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will continue the investigation into where these cubs came from and how they ended up in a box on Williams’ doorstep.