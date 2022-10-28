A rescue baby beaver in Massachusetts is making it clear to her caretakers that she wants to live solo.

Nibi the baby beaver lives in a habitat at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. After being nice to her new roommate Ziibi — a baby beaver Nibi has a tumultuous acquaintanceship with — Nibi was rewarded with alone time in their shared habitat. However, while enjoying her hour-long me-time, Nibi went to great and hilarious lengths to keep her new roomie from returning.

She "immediately started building a dam at the door where her roommate exited...you know…in case Ziibi tries to come back inside…," the rescue center wrote on Facebook alongside a video of Nibi crafting her dam.

At the time of Nibi's construction project, Ziibi was playing in the semi-aquatic enclosure, the rescue added.

In the clip, Nibi gathers sticks and places them in her room's doorway, alongside other branches that she likely set down before filming started. She then trots away, grabs one stick she left behind, and adds it with others.

The video ends with Nibi hopping away from the entrance, possibly looking for more branches.

Speaking to San Antonio's KENS5 Newhouse founder Jane Newhouse said beavers like Nibi develop dam-building instincts at a young age.

"It's so ingrained in them they'll take anything," she said.

As for Nibi's cute hop, it's pretty rare.

"[Biologists] asked if I had raised Nibi with a rabbit or some animal that hops a lot," said Newhouse, clarifying that Nibi simply hops when she's excited.

Nibi's dam didn't keep Ziibi from returning to the habitat, so the two beavers are back to living together and working on getting along, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue shared on Facebook. The rescue included a video in this post of the two baby animals interacting together.

In the footage, Ziibi is standing outside of Nibi's cage.

"Ziibi wants to be friends so bad," the rescue center wrote with the video, adding, "But Nibi is a brat."

Nibi goes as far as trying to reach through her cage to push Ziibi, "But Ziibi knows she is safe. Ziibi just likes being close to her," the facility continued.

"Ziibi may also enjoy aggravating Nibi. She could move, but she chooses not to. We have our hands full with these two."

The wildlife center is keeping its Facebook followers updated on the baby beavers' adorable beef, recently sharing a 15-second clip that shows Ziibi running before Nibi falls into a deep pond.

"Though we absolutely love Nibi, we can't help but root for Ziibi in these situations," the rescue wrote of the moment. "She wants to be friends so badly. Though the fights between them have calmed down, Nibi still tries to bully Ziibi sometimes. That's why we always watch their interactions. This morning, Nibi got instant karma, and it made us giggle"

Showing Nibi's sweet side on Friday, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue posted a snap of the animal holding a toy.

"We told Nibi that the goal is for her to be rehabilitated and released, but she told us she has dreams of playing professional football…," the rescue captioned the photo.