WATCH: Tennessee Vacationers Carjacked by Baby Bear While Mama Looks On

The white car parked in the woods looked — and smelled! — just right to a pair of bear passersby.

On Jan. 14, a Knoxville, Tennessee, woman visiting a cabin in Gatlinburg with friends posted a series of incredible and scary videos to Facebook of a baby bear trapped inside her car while its mother presumably watched from just a few feet away.

WFAA ABC 8 News reports that the group had just arrived at their cabin, but hadn’t yet locked the vehicle. The woman who filmed the incident, Tanya Young, said there were six dog treats inside the car that the baby bear had sniffed out.

Next thing they knew, the cub opened the door and entered the vehicle, with the door firmly shutting behind the animal. As the car horn blared, the group realized the young bear was trapped inside. And that’s when they also noticed another bear, an adult and possibly the mother, standing on its hind legs behind the car.

“And now we’ve got a bear trying to get in the back,” the woman said in another posted video.

As Young and her friends filmed the harrowing encounter from an adjacent parked car, one of the lodgers made a few careful attempts to open the car door. The first try didn’t work, but luckily the next time they succeed in freeing the bear, which escaped unharmed.

That’s more than they can say for the car, however.

“Tore it all to shreds,” wrote Young.

The friends, who were also unharmed, called the police following the “bear-jacking.” The officer who came to the scene believed the bears had wandered out of their den in search of food.

Let this serve as a reminder to keep your car doors locked, whether you’re parked in the woods or the suburbs where bears are known to frequent. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides a detailed checklist on how to reduce “bear-human conflicts” on its website.