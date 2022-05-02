Conservationists Save Baby Bald Eagle After Bird's Parent Accidentally Knocks Chick Out of Nest

The chick — born on April 6 — fell into a gully that was somewhere between 10 to 15 feet below its nest on the Channel Islands in California

Conservationists Rescue Baby Bald Eagle After Its Parent Accidentally Knocks It Off Its Nest

Conservationists Rescue Baby Bald Eagle After Its Parent Accidentally Knocks It Off Its Nest

A baby bald eagle is back safe at home thanks to a team of conservationists who rescued the chick after its parent accidentally knocked the eaglet out of their nest.

In late April, the baby bird was sleeping on one of its parents' feet when the larger animal "took off" and "accidentally knocked the chick out of the nest," research ecologist Peter Sharpe told CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharpe, the outlet noted, oversees the bald eagle restoration project on the Channel Islands in California, where he and his team monitor bald eagle nests. The group is watching over 21 nests this season, per CNN.

Sharpe told the outlet that the chick — born on April 6 — fell into a gully somewhere between 10 to 15 feet below its nest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Video footage of the incident shared online by Explore Live Nature Cams shows the moment the small animal was accidentally kicked out of its home.

A day after the eaglet fell, Sharpe and two others found the bird and performed a health check on the chick before returning it to its nest.

Sharpe told CNN that the chick didn't "seem injured" and it had "been eating well and sleeping well."

This is not the conservationist's first baby eagle rescue. These animals, Sharpe explained, are "part of a restoration project that's been going on for over 40 years."

"A lot of effort's been put into restoring the eagles," he added. "The loss of one chick in a season can have quite a big impact. We're just trying to maximize the number of chicks that reach maturity."