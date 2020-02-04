Baby Armadillo Born at Virginia Zoo Rolling into Hearts All Over the World

Image zoom VAZOO

The Virginia Zoo is introducing the world to their new love, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Norfolk, Virginia zoo announced on Sunday that they recently welcomed a baby armadillo into their ranks.

“The Zoo is happy to announce the birth of a three-banded armadillo baby girl named Malassada or ‘Molly’ to her Keepers. Born to parents Izel and Vigo, this ball of adorable was born November 15,” the facility posted on their Facebook page, along with several photos of the roly-poly bundle of joy.

According to 13 News Now, the three-banded armadillo is the only species of armadillo that is able to completely roll up into a ball. Molly’s hard outer shell, made up of bony plates, helps here roll around her safely.

Molly and her parents live off exhibit at the zoo’s Program Animals Building, home to the Virginia Zoo’s ambassador animals.

The baby armadillo is adjusting well to life inside and outside of her shell. Born weighing 3 ounces, Molly is now 1.5 pounds and still growing.

She was born as part of the The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program, according to the zoo, and will likely help further the conservation of her species but having her own babies when she is older.