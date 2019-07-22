Long Island Man Finds Baby Alligator in His Swimming Pool During New York Heatwave

New York was feeling the heat this weekend, and the rouge alligators throughout Long Island were not immune.

According to News 12, Joe Baron and his family discovered a baby alligator paddling around their backyard pool in Bayport, New York, on Saturday — even though alligators are not native to the northeastern United States.

Baron told the outlet he spotted the little gator when he went to clean the pool’s filter, and he is unsure where the reptile came from.

🐊 Homeowners told News 12 they were about to go for a dip in their pool on Collins Court when they found a little #alligator swimming! 🐊 MORE: https://t.co/wxbGadr2HN pic.twitter.com/oYsTT0Fe1Y — News12LI (@News12LI) July 21, 2019

It is illegal to own an alligator as a pet in the state of New York. Ownership of alligators is only allowed for research, exhibition, or educational purposes, which requires a permit, reports CBS New York.

RELATED: Officials Investigating Report of Alligator Sighting in Connecticut City

After chasing the animal around the pool for a few minutes, the Barons were able to wrangles the gator out of the water, and transfer the reptile to a tank. The family called their local SPCA about the find, according to the local CBS affiliate, and eventually had the little gator safely removed from their care. The reptile is now on their way to nature preserve in the southern United States.