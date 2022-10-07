Rare Baby Penguin Hatches in Time for International African Penguin Awareness Day Celebration

The chick, which hatched at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, is a member of the endangered species celebrated on International African Penguin Awareness Day

By
October 7, 2022
An African Penguin chick that hatched at the National Aviary. Where was the image taken – National Aviary, Pittsburgh, PA When was the image taken – September 30, 2022 Who took the photograph – Mike Faix Full credit line – Mike Faix, National Aviary Educator and Photographer
Photo: Mike Faix/National Aviary Educator and Photographer

Give a warm welcome to this fuzzy penguin chick!

According to a release from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, an endangered African penguin hatched at the facility on September 28. The chick was about the size of a lime at birth and is now thriving at the aviary's Penguin Point habitat.

By the time the baby bird is three months old, the penguin will reach its adult size — around 18 inches tall, weighing up to 10 pounds. African penguins, the aviary explained, are monomorphic, meaning males and females are visually similar, so a DNA feather test is needed to determine the new chick's sex.

The aviary shared that the penguin's birth is "a hopeful moment for a species that is experiencing continuing population declines in the wild." And if that isn't enough reason to celebrate, the rare chick arrived just in time for International African Penguin Awareness Day on Saturday.

"Every hatching matters for species like African penguins, which are endangered and facing rapid population declines," Chris Gaus, a senior aviculturist at the National Aviary, said in a statement. "Each hatching is unique, and we are always working to ensure chicks and parents are set up to thrive. This is particularly important in the very early days of chickhood, when chicks are fragile and require a high level of care."

Mike Faix/National Aviary Educator and Photographer

The chick is the biological offspring of first-time parents Patrick and her mate, Owen, but has been "adopted" by Sidney and Bette. Penguin couple Sidney and Bette have fledged 10 chicks at the National Aviary. The birds "are doing a fantastic job feeding, brooding, and caring for the chick," according to the aviary.

"Sidney and Bette are dedicated penguin parents, and we're confident they will take excellent care of this new chick. We are already observing feeding, brooding, and preening behaviors, and can see that the chick is growing and developing well in their care," Gaus shared.

For now, the chick is in a specially-designed artificial nest burrow in the aviary's penguin habitat. The habitat has elements to replicate the feel of the South African coast — like heated rocky beaches, temperature-controlled pools for diving and swimming, and cozy nest burrows — that encourage the natural behaviors of these social, curious birds.

Mike Faix/National Aviary Educator and Photographer

In their native homes of South Africa and Namibia, human disturbances at nesting sites have affected the breeding success of African penguins. Overharvesting of fish, oil spills, and other human-caused issues have caused the rapid decline of the wild African penguin population.

The National Aviary will celebrate International African Penguin Awareness Day on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with on-site activities and programs included with admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at aviary.org.

