Lion King Come to Life! Wild Monkey Holds Up Baby Just Like Little Simba

Dafna Ben Nun/Caters News
Kelli Bender
October 19, 2018

Life imitates art, and while we always doubted that the wild animals of the world knew anything about Disney’s The Lion King … now we’re starting to wonder.

According to Metro, photographer Dafna Ben Nun was lucky enough to catch the blockbuster moment above on camera.

Ben Nun, 38, was in Zimbabwe on a trip when she spotted this baboon-baby combo out in the savannah. The photographer was surprised to see the animals recreating one of the most iconic moments from the 1994 film The Lion King, but was able to overcome her awe to get the shot.

Side-by-side the animals in the photo are in almost the exact same position as Rafiki and Simba were in the Lion King scene where the cartoon baboon introduces the cub to the rest of the animals.

Dafna Ben Nun/Caters News

It is unclear why this animal was holding up the baby, but Ben Nun said the moment only lasted a few seconds and then the baboon set the baby down and both rejoined a group of others nearby.

 

 

