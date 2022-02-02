Pet Owners Are Turning to This $10 Reflective Rope Leash That Experts Say Is Safer Than Retractable Options
When you get a dog, one of the first things you need is a reliable leash for training and exercise. Retractable leashes have become a popular tool over the years, but according to some experts, they can be a dangerous choice in most situations, unless you're working on recall training in an open area that's not super populated. That's why many dog owners are turning to affordable and safer options like rope leashes to ensure they have more control over their dogs. One in particular is on sale for just $10 right now and is backed by more than 47,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who said it's "very sturdy, well made, and really pretty."
The Baapet dog leash features durable rock climbing rope, a padded handle, and reflective thread that makes it great for early morning and evening walks or dogs who pull. It's available in nine colors and a variety of sizes (2, 4, 5, and 6 feet) that are ideal for dogs of all sizes and training purposes. For puppies who are starting to walk on a leash for the first time, a shorter leash keeps them close and makes the training process a little easier (with lots of treats, of course). The 5-foot option is a good middle ground that can be used for both training and regular exercise, without making the dog feel constricted.
Buy It! Baapet Strong Dog Leash, $9.89 (orig. $14.89); amazon.com
"I am super happy with my leash! I was using one of the retractable ones and then realized how bad they are, so I immediately decided to order a new one," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It's got a great grip to hold on to and you feel much more in control of your dog. I like the length of it, as it gives my dog enough freedom to sniff and do his business."
It's not very often a quality leash of this kind goes on sale for just $10, so now is the time to try one out for yourself and replace a retractable or worn-out leash. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are already on board and like it so much, they plan to purchase more than one.
