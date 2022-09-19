This Pumpkin-Shaped Cat Brush Is a Viral TikTok Gadget That's on Sale for $13 at Amazon

Shoppers are calling it “the best brush ever”

Awpland Pet Pumpkin Self Cleaning Slicker Brush
Photo: Amazon

Cats typically have finer fur than dogs and are usually much smaller in size, which means an undercoat rake probably isn't the best option for keeping their coats in tip-top shape. Instead, we recommend purchasing a brush that's specifically made for cats like the Awpland Pumpkin Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush.

This pumpkin-shaped brush is on sale at Amazon for just $13 right now. Not only does it have an adorable design, but it's functional too with long, pain-free bristles that reach deep into cats' fur to get all of the loose hair. The best part is once the brush is full, all you have to do is press the orange button, and it'll push up all the hair for you, making it easy to dispose of.

It's no wonder the festive and easy-to-use brush went viral on TikTok. One user posted a cute video that now has more than 92 million views of their fluffy cat loving the brush and showing just how well it works by pulling up several clumps of hair. It's kind of gross, yet oddly satisfying to watch.

Awpland Pet Pumpkin Self Cleaning Slicker Brush
Amazon

Buy It! Awpland Pet Pumpkin Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

TikTok users aren't the only ones who are interested in this brush; hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and several even left image reviews that show just how much hair it picks up. One reviewer claimed it's "the best brush ever" and added a photo of five hair clumps next to their short-haired cat.

Another shopper said they "love that you push a button and the hair is totally ejected" and went on to say that it's the first brush their cat has actually liked. "He will sit on my lap for an hour if I brush him. He even gets up and turns around so I can brush the other side," they shared.

The fact that this brush is self-cleaning should be enough to convince cat owners that it's the right choice, but the pumpkin design is what really sets it apart from others on the market. We don't think it's a coincidence that it just so happens to be on sale at the start of spooky season. Grab one before the popular brush goes out of stock.

