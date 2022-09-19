Lifestyle Pets This Pumpkin-Shaped Cat Brush Is a Viral TikTok Gadget That's on Sale for $13 at Amazon Shoppers are calling it “the best brush ever” By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cats typically have finer fur than dogs and are usually much smaller in size, which means an undercoat rake probably isn't the best option for keeping their coats in tip-top shape. Instead, we recommend purchasing a brush that's specifically made for cats like the Awpland Pumpkin Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush. This pumpkin-shaped brush is on sale at Amazon for just $13 right now. Not only does it have an adorable design, but it's functional too with long, pain-free bristles that reach deep into cats' fur to get all of the loose hair. The best part is once the brush is full, all you have to do is press the orange button, and it'll push up all the hair for you, making it easy to dispose of. It's no wonder the festive and easy-to-use brush went viral on TikTok. One user posted a cute video that now has more than 92 million views of their fluffy cat loving the brush and showing just how well it works by pulling up several clumps of hair. It's kind of gross, yet oddly satisfying to watch. Amazon Buy It! Awpland Pet Pumpkin Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. TikTok users aren't the only ones who are interested in this brush; hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and several even left image reviews that show just how much hair it picks up. One reviewer claimed it's "the best brush ever" and added a photo of five hair clumps next to their short-haired cat. Another shopper said they "love that you push a button and the hair is totally ejected" and went on to say that it's the first brush their cat has actually liked. "He will sit on my lap for an hour if I brush him. He even gets up and turns around so I can brush the other side," they shared. The fact that this brush is self-cleaning should be enough to convince cat owners that it's the right choice, but the pumpkin design is what really sets it apart from others on the market. We don't think it's a coincidence that it just so happens to be on sale at the start of spooky season. Grab one before the popular brush goes out of stock. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.