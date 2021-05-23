This Snuffle Mat Is My Secret Hack to Exhausting a Hyper Puppy

Bringing our adorable little puppy home for the first time was an incredibly happy moment for me and my fiancé. His squishy face and squeaky sounds melted our hearts, and playing fetch around our apartment was more fun and entertaining than we thought it could be. But then it was time to do some work, or make dinner, or — heaven forbid — relax on the couch, and our puppy, Bean, just wasn’t having it. Instead of laying down calmly after a play session, he barked excessively and seemed anxious and unsure of what to do, which quickly rubbed off on us, too.