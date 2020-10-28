Average American Child Asks Parents for a Pet 1,584 Times Before Turning 18, Study Finds

A survey of 2,000 parents found that kids ask for a pet an average of 11 times per month starting at age 6

The average kid will beg their parents for a pet 1,584 times before the age of 18, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children found 74 percent of kids have asked for a pet, and they ask for one an average of 11 times per month starting at age 6.

But they’re not asking in vain: Two-thirds of parents have, eventually, given in — and it’s after their child has been asking for three years, on average, according to SWNS.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Spin Master, the survey revealed the most coveted pet is a dog — 78 percent have asked specifically for a dog.

And parents should be even more prepared to hear, “Can we get a puppy?” as we enter the holiday season. Sixty-two percent of children who’ve asked their parents for a pet double-down during the holiday season, and they ask seven more times per month.

And some kids might soon get to experience the joy of a furry friend: A third of parents surveyed are planning to buy their child a pet this holiday season. Looking back to their own childhood, 46 percent received a pet as a present — and 89 percent of those said it was the best present they ever received.

While kids are asking (and asking, and asking) their parents for a pet, the survey found they need to do more than just that.

Parents felt it was important to start small and build up to getting a new pet (78 percent) — which might be one of the reasons 25 percent of respondents wanted their child to show they could care for a toy pet before receiving a live one.

Eighty-two percent of parents surveyed believe it’s important for children to be introduced to — and spend time with — animals.