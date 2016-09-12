A petition to stop the housing development planned for Gary the Goat's land has over 7,300 signatures

Australians Fighting to Save Land Homeland of Gary the Goat and His Kangaroo Family

The last time we checked in with Gary the Goat, he was garnering attention for his odd choice in friends.

Gary has become a bit of a celebrity after ingratiating himself with a group of kangaroos in Seaford Meadows, South Australia.

Now, according to UPI, the goat is in the news again, as Australians fight to save the land he calls home.

Government agency Renewal South Australia is planning to turn the 42 acres the “goataroo” and his adopted family live on into a housing development.

This has made many, who want the area to stay undeveloped, “hopping” mad. Locals have started the Facebook page Leave Gary the Goat Alone to raise awareness about the construction plans. Others have created a petition, which has over 7,300 signatures, to halt development.