Australian Zookeeper Develops Unique Bond with Kaius the Infant Gorilla After Troubled Birth

Chad Staples has cared for month-old Kaius since he was taken away by his father, then rejected by his mother

By
Published on November 22, 2022 12:06 PM
baby gorilla kaius
Photo: Zookeeper Chad/Facebook

An Australian zookeeper is forging an unlikely bond with a baby gorilla who was shunned by his family at birth.

When Kaius was born at Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, Australia last month, his father, Kisane, unexpectedly took him away from his mother, Kipenzi, during a vital bonding and feeding time. The tiny infant gorilla then developed sepsis pneumonia and nearly died.

The problems first arose when Kipenzi was taken for surgery to treat a retained placenta and dad Kisane decided to remove the infant gorilla from the area, head zookeeper Chad Staples revealed on Facebook.

"He was very gentle and caring with it, very attentive when it would make noises but would not return it," Staples wrote. "We will never understand why he intervened like this, he may have known something was still not right with Kipenzi or he may have just wanted the baby to himself, regardless this was not the paternal role we needed from him."

baby gorilla kaius
Zookeeper Chad/Facebook

When zookeepers were finally able to retrieve the infant and return him back to his mother, Kipenzi was no longer interested in nurturing her young offspring.

"Unfortunately there is no interest shown whatsoever from mum as we watched in from the cameras," Staples said. "We left as long as possible without further causing distress or harm. When the decision was made to retrieve him we were presented with challenge number 3 as his demeanor and color had changed. Over the next few hours, he began to crash."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At this point, Staples took it upon himself to make Kaius's care his "absolute focus."

Over the course of the next few weeks, "Zookeeper Chad" began caring for the gorilla as its mother would, even using skin-to-skin contact as a means to soothe the newborn.

"Right now a lot of his care mimics the exact care you would give a human baby with all of his nutritional requirements, his hygiene and medical care but also in some ways most importantly his emotional care and development," Staples wrote on Nov. 11. "Kaius needs to know he is loved and protected just like a baby and please know I am providing this now around the clock."

baby gorilla kaius
Zookeeper Chad/Facebook

He continued, "Thankfully I had built so much trust with the gorilla family prior to this that they truly can see and understand what I am doing with him and still see him still as some part of their family."

Thanks to Staples' care little Kaius is now making big strides and will be reacquainted with his biological family as he continues to grow.

"Our little Kaius has broken the 3kg [about 6.61 pounds] mark now and put on just over a kilo since birth," said Staples in a Facebook update. "He is just so bright and full of life… he even drinks so quickly sometimes he gives himself the cutest hiccups."

Related Articles
Holly Jordan NICU
A Tragedy in the Kennedy Family Saved My Preemie — and I Got the Chance to Thank Them
stollen at birth rollout
Mom Says Daughter Is 'Whole Now' After Meeting Chilean Birth Mother from Whom She Was Stolen
stollen at birth rollout
Texas Firefighter Who Was Stolen at Birth in Chile Says 'Time Is Running Out' to Reunite Similar Families
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Aaron Judge's Parents, Patty and Wayne Judge
Newborn baby feet and leg with oxygen saturation monitor or pulse oximeter machine, lay in incubator for warming and treated at intensive care unit in a hospital after preterm birth
Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Baby Giraffe
Milwaukee Zoo Giraffe Gives Birth to Calf in Front of Guests After Labor Progresses Quickly
Golden Retreiver on a roof
Golden Retriever Loves Greeting Neighbors from the Roof of Texas Home: 'Never Met a Stranger'
bibi the hippo
Meet Fritz! Fiona the Hippo's Brother Officially Has a Name After Cincinnati Zoo Holds Fan Vote
Charles Johnson is raising his two boys solo after wife Kira died during childbirth and is raising awareness of the issue.
Husband of Woman Who Died After C-Section Speaks About Black Maternal Health While Raising His Boys Alone
Blind Boy and Companion Dog Merlot Bond
Canine Companion Helps Blind 5-Year-Old Overcome Obstacles and Prepare for an Exciting Future
Fiona the Hippo
Fiona the Hippo Is a Big Sister! Cincinnati Zoo Star's Mom Bibi Gives Birth to Second Baby
Baby gorilla
Watch the Adorable Moment a Baby Zoo Gorilla Born Prematurely Reunites with His Happy Family
Baby Hippo Introduced to Big Sister Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo
Fiona the Hippo Meets Her Baby Brother Fritz: See the Super Sweet Video!
Fritz - baby hippo
Fritz the Baby Hippo Explores His Outdoor Enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo for the First Time