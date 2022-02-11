Australian Government Declares the Koala an Endangered Species After Drop in Animal's Numbers
The koala is now on Australia's list of endangered species following a steady decline in its population.
The drop in the Australian marsupial's numbers is attributed to land clearing and catastrophic bushfires — including the country's devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season, which killed thousands of koalas, according to The Guardian.
The Australian government moved the koala's status from threatened to endangered following a recommendation from the threatened species scientific committee. After the recommendation, the government adjusted the conservation status of koala populations in Queensland, New South Wales (NSW), and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), The Guardian added.
"Today, I am increasing the protection for koalas in NSW, the ACT, and Queensland, listing them as endangered rather than their previous designation of vulnerable," Australia's environment minister, Susan Ley, said per The Guardian.
She added that the government would adopt a long-awaited national recovery plan for the animal in addition to listing koalas as endangered.
"The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanization, and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice, " Ley said.
This change comes after the government pledged $50 million to address the decline in koala populations last month.
Rebecca Keeble, the regional director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare, previously warned that the funding was "just a drop in the ocean" and the underlying cause in the decline of the species needed to be addressed.
"We need to understand what the strategy is to save this species and what that's going to cost because $50 million is just a drop in the ocean," she said. "Without addressing the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change, we're just plugging holes in a sinking ship."
Dermot O'Gorman, a chief executive with World Wildlife Fund Australia, approved of Ley's decision to designate the koala as an endangered species.
"The koala has gone from no listing to now being declared endangered on the Australian east coast within a decade," said Dermot per The Guardian. "That is a shockingly fast decline for one of the world's most iconic animals. The endangered status is a grim but important decision by minister Ley."