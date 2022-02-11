Australian Government Declares the Koala an Endangered Species After Drop in Animal's Numbers

The Australian government recently declared the koala endangered and announced plans to adopt a long-awaited national recovery plan for the species

The koala is now on Australia's list of endangered species following a steady decline in its population.

The Australian government moved the koala's status from threatened to endangered following a recommendation from the threatened species scientific committee. After the recommendation, the government adjusted the conservation status of koala populations in Queensland, New South Wales (NSW), and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), The Guardian added.

"Today, I am increasing the protection for koalas in NSW, the ACT, and Queensland, listing them as endangered rather than their previous designation of vulnerable," Australia's environment minister, Susan Ley, said per The Guardian.

She added that the government would adopt a long-awaited national recovery plan for the animal in addition to listing koalas as endangered.

"The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanization, and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the advice, " Ley said.

koala Credit: Columbus zoo/twitter

This change comes after the government pledged $50 million to address the decline in koala populations last month.

Rebecca Keeble, the regional director for the International Fund for Animal Welfare, previously warned that the funding was "just a drop in the ocean" and the underlying cause in the decline of the species needed to be addressed.

"We need to understand what the strategy is to save this species and what that's going to cost because $50 million is just a drop in the ocean," she said. "Without addressing the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change, we're just plugging holes in a sinking ship."

Dermot O'Gorman, a chief executive with World Wildlife Fund Australia, approved of Ley's decision to designate the koala as an endangered species.